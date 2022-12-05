The Gloat: Cowboys play with their food before devouring another victory

The Dallas Cowboys held a small lead before putting together one of the most impressive fourth quarters in franchise history to claim a 54-19 win over Indianapolis.

IRVING, Texas — The Week 13 Sunday Night Football contest turned into one of the stranger games that the Dallas Cowboys have played in recent memory and the Dallas Cowboys routinely play in strange games. What progressed as a tight game through three quarters, causing consternation among those in the Metroplex, turned into a 54-19 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts by the final whistle.

As the game reached the final 15 minutes, it had all the makings of a down-to-the-wire dog fight with Dallas struggling to put away the pesky Colts. The final score makes it look like Dallas dominated – and they did! – but it was anything but easy for the majority of the night.

Before the fourth quarter began, the Colts had just finished a drive where they got behind the chains on three straight first downs by losing yards, but still managed to keep the drive going. A Matt Ryan touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce on a 2nd & long got the Colts to within two at 21-19.

Just as the Cowboys have done all year, they answered with a touchdown drive to take control of the game early in the fourth quarter. The score was a perfect pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver Michael Gallup for his second TD of the night.

From there, an avalanche ensued. It took just 28 plays for the Cowboys to score 26 points.

The demolition began with rookie linebacker Damone Clark forcing a fumble, which was recovered by safety Malik Hooker who returned it 38-yards for the touchdown. The scoop-and-score had to feel good for Hooker, who was drafted by the Colts, but the play was made by Clark.

Malik Hooker's 38 yard scoop-and-score is the first defensive touchdown of his career, and combined with his interception earlier in the game, he is the first Cowboys defender with a pick and a fumble recovery touchdown in the same game since Dennis Thurman in 1983 (9/11 at Stl). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 5, 2022

The Colts were down 15 with plenty of time left to mount a comeback, but another rookie, this time cornerback DaRon Bland, made a big play. Bland picked off Ryan and it took three plays for the offense to cash in. Running back Tony Pollard scored his second touchdown of the game on a pretty 30-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys their third 40-point game of the season.

The running game for the Cowboys was in full effect on the night, piling up 220 rushing yards, four scores, and 6.5 yards per carry. Even rookie runner Malik Davis got into the act late with his first NFL touchdown late in the game.

Just three plays after his first interception of the game, Bland picked off his second pass against the Colts. It took the Cowboys five plays to score off that turnover, with Ezekiel Elliott scampering in from four yards out with the crowd clamoring for him to get into the end zone.

Six plays later, the Cowboys forced another turnover, this time via an Osa Odighizuwa sack and Sam Williams fumble recovery. That turnover resulted in the Davis touchdown and gave the Cowboys a team-record 33-point quarter.

Cowboys have scored a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter alone. They lead the Colts 54-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 5, 2022

The game ended up a laugher, but the Cowboys let the Colts hang around for far longer than was needed. Dallas could’ve put the game away early in the third quarter when they got the ball in Colts territory, but the play-calling appeared lackadaisical. Instead of adding to an eight-point lead, the offense chose to take their foot off the gas.

A first down run, a holding call, a 1st & 20 run, and two short passes led to a punt instead of extending the lead. Indianapolis took the gift and scored to make it close before the Cowboys tamed the stallions.

The fourth quarter was exactly why it was frustrating to watch the first three quarters. Dallas had the better team, all they had to do was put pressure on the Colts, and they were likely to self-implode as they have done all season.

In the final 15 minutes, the Colts turned the ball over four times and the Cowboys cashed in each mistake with a touchdown. The Dallas defense finished the game with three sacks and forced five turnovers, all of which were converted with trips to the end zone.

The result is what the Cowboys were hoping for, a blowout win where the team dominated an opponent that was struggling. It just took a little longer than expected. Ultimately, however, the game played out for both teams as their respective years have gone with the 9-3 Cowboys turning on the afterburners against a bleak 4-8-1 Colts squad.