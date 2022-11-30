3 Dallas Cowboys made NFL's top 25 under 25 list, including the No. 1 spot

All three players made the top 20.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Finding talented players through the NFL Draft that make impacts right out of the gate can be crucial to success in the short-term and the long-term.

NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid collaborated to compile a list of their top 25 players under the age of 25. To qualify, players needed to be 24 years old or younger as of Nov. 29, 2022.

There is no better feeling than being good and knowing you're going to stay good for years to come since your impact players are also your youngest ones. Dallas has that luxury in spades.

Three Dallas Cowboys made the list, including taking the crown of the No. 1 spot. No other NFL team had any more than two players listed.

No. 1: Micah Parsons, defensive end/linebacker

Reid argues that Parsons could be argued as not only the best player on this list, but the top defensive player in the entire NFL. Parsons is only the third player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first two seasons – following Hall of Famer Reggie White and Aldon Smith.

Let's not forget he was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 after posting 13 sacks last season. Through only 11 games, Parsons already has 12 sacks and is a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

No. 15: Trevon Diggs, corner back

Diggs is an interception machine. In his short NFL career thus far (two-and-a-half seasons), Diggs has intercepted opposing quarterbacks 17 times, including a league-leading 11 interception season in 2021.

No. 19: CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver

Last, but not least, we have the former Oklahoma Sooner wideout that has emerged as Dallas' top pass-catching target. Lamb is on pace for his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season (and he even got close in his rookie year with 935 yards).

Through 11 games in 2021, Lamb has hauled in 64 passes for 857 yards and five touchdowns.

