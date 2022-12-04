Cowboys win big in AFC matchup, beat Colts 54-19

A 21-13 halftime score turned into a monster-win by Dallas thanks to multiple turnovers by the Colts.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The score was 21-19 at one point in this game.

The final was 54-19.

The Dallas Cowboys came away with a monster win in an AFC matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Both the Cowboys offense and defense saw their fair share of the spotlight thanks in part to the rushing attack and multiple turnovers by the Colts.

On the defensive side, cornerback Daron Bland intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan twice, while safety Malik Hooker also had one interception.

Hooker also scooped up a fumble and took it in for a 38-yard touchdown. Defensive end Sam Williams also added a fumble recovery.

For the offense, running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott led the way on offense. Pollard had two touchdowns, and Elliott ran one in late, which excited the home crowd.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had a fairly quiet game compared to the rest of the team but still led the team to a big win. He had 170 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Halftime recap below:

Dak Prescott had two rough series in a row and kept the opponent in the football game with a couple bad throws. But then he bounced back in a very impressive way to re-establish the Dallas Cowboys' lead before the break.

The Cowboys lead the Indianapolis Colts at halftime of their Sunday Night Football game, 21-13. Prescott had two touchdown passes in the first half to lead the way for Dallas.

Just before halftime, Malik Hooker intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan off a deflection, setting the Cowboys up at the 26-yard line in Colts territory. The Cowboys quickly turned that into six points, as Prescott rolled to his right and on the dead run found Michael Gallup streaking across the middle.

Gallup took it in full stride to knife his way through to the pylon for the Cowboys touchdown, establishing the halftime margin.

Prescott had a solid start to the game, but the two series before the touchdown pass to Gallup were anything but. Prescott tried to throw an interception to the Colts' Stephon Gilmore on the first play of the series, but Gilmore dropped it. Prescott would give him another chance five plays later, and Gilmore took advantage.

A 31-yard return set the Colts up at the Dallas 19, with a great chance to retake the lead. But the Cowboys defense made their best stand of the evening so far, holding the Colts to just three yards, and forcing a field goal. Dallas would maintain the lead, 14-13.

On the next possession, Prescott missed high to CeeDee Lamb on second down, and took a sack on third down, leading to a Cowboys punt.

The Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the night on a spectacular play by wideout Lamb, who caught the ball over the middle on a third and long, appeared to be tackled well short of the line to gain, but stayed up because he landed on top of a Colts defender.

Lamb used his hand to maintain his balance, and appeared to be one of few who knew the play was still alive, as he ran to the pylon for a 7-3 Cowboys lead.

Then Dallas went to the ground game to find the end zone a second time. Three straight Tony Pollard runs to start the drive covered 25 yards, including a 17-yarder on the first play of the series. Prescott hit Lamb for a 22-yard gain to earn a 1st & Goal at the nine yard line, and then a quick-hitter to Gallup got Dallas to the 2. Pollard would finish the drive, giving Dallas a 14-10 lead.

The Colts lone touchdown drive of the half came courtesy of the Cowboys starting cornerbacks. Anthony Brown was dusted up the right sideline by Alec Pierce for a 45-yard gain, to get Indianapolis into the Cowboys red zone.

Two plays later, Ashton Dulin's double move got Trevon Diggs to bite on the slant, leaving Dulin wide open in the left corner of the end zone for a 10-7 Colts lead.