Need more Micah Parsons? The All-Pro Cowboys linebacker is now streaming on Twitch

Parsons began streaming this week and has been asking fans to take him on in Madden 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Micah Parsons. Dallas Cowboys superstar, All-Pro linebacker, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and...Twitch streamer?

Parsons entered the world of livestreaming on Tuesday night when he booted up Madden 23 in front of hundreds of viewers on the platform Twitch.

Under the Twitch name "mplionsden11," the 23-year-old took on opponents in the latest installment of the football video game on Xbox.

While streaming on Tuesday, Parsons also made a call-out on Twitter for fans to play him in Madden -- and even offered a reward for the first person to beat him. "Giving out game tickets for the first user to beat me!!" he tweeted.

He said he'll be streaming again Wednesday night.

In just his second year in the NFL, Parsons has taken the league by storm with his defensive prowess. With 26 tackles and six sacks so far this season, he's one of the favorites to win defensive player of the year.

Parsons is the latest Cowboys player to get into the public gaming scene amid the 2022 NFL season.

His teammate, fellow All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, recently joined Frisco-based esports organization Complexity as a content creator.