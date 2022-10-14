Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs joins esports organization Complexity Gaming

As an avid gamer, Diggs will look to build his brand through content creation and esports with the Frisco-based organization.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is adding another star to his résumé.

The All-Pro player has joined Frisco-based Complexity Gaming, bolstering the partnership between the Cowboys and the organization in the world of esports.

Diggs becomes the first Dallas player to join the organization, which is co-owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Diggs will be a part of the Complexity Stars program, which includes other pro athletes such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, former NBA player J.R. Smith and pro soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

According to a news release, the Cowboys star will look to build his brand through content creation and esports with the organization. The organization said Diggs will take part in future in-person events and collaborations with other pro athletes and creators.

"While Dallas Cowboys fans know me as an athlete first, I’m also an avid gamer, and I’m looking forward to joining Complexity Stars to connect with more fans through gaming," Diggs said in a statement. "Complexity and the Cowboys share the same hunger for greatness, and it was a natural fit for me to join an esports organization that understands the culture of sports and gaming."

And, No. 7 won't have to travel very far to work with Complexity. The organization's headquarters is located across the street from the Cowboys' practice facility at the Star in Frisco.

In addition to joining Complexity, Diggs is also working with the organization in promoting a Madden NFL 23 tournament for North Texas middle and high school students.

Can’t wait to kick it with the winners of the #FUTP60 Madden NFL 23 Open Tournament. Sign up here before the qualifiers begin on Oct. 25th. #adhttps://t.co/M7NhpRWb0x@DairyMAX @Complexity pic.twitter.com/F1EuK1CgcD — Trevon Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) October 7, 2022