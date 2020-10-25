Game updates: Dallas Cowboys visit Washington with NFC East in shambles

There's plenty of pressure in this rivalry game.

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington haven't had this bad a combined record since 2001.

Yet the winner of their game Sunday could go a long way to determining who wins the horrendous NFC East.

Dallas is 2-4 with Andy Dalton now at quarterback after replacing injured starter Dak Prescott and hopes to turn things around. Washington is 1-5 with Kyle Allen under center after coach Ron Rivera pulled the plug on Dwayne Haskins' development upon seeing a winnable division.

Just like 19 years ago when Tim Seder bounced back from a collision with a horse to kick the game-winning field goal, there's plenty of pressure in this rivalry game.

Second Quarter

After the Cowboys went for it on the fourth down and came up short, Washington scored a 52-yard touchdown with a little less than 10 minutes remaining, raising the score 15-3.

Washington made another touchdown play late in the second quarter, bringing their lead over the Cowboys to 22-3 with a little more than 3 minutes left.

And with just about 30 seconds left to go in the half, Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb grabbed a turnover off of running back Zeke Elliott's hands, ending a drive inside the 10-yard line for the Cowboys.

That’s a tough ask for a RB to make a play when the ball is on his back shoulder like that.

More issues…

First Quarter

Washington, the worst rushing offense in the NFL, was able to run it five times for 59 yards early on before getting within a few yards of the end zone with 11 minutes left in the first quarter.

On third down, Washington nearly scored but came up a few inches short, and the Cowboys defense were able to hold them on fourth down, turning the ball over.

But then, when the Cowboys had possession of the ball, Washington scored a safety, putting them up 2 points over Dallas.

Dalton had fumbled after being pressured, but tight end Dalton Schultz recovered it, saving it from becoming a touchdown and making it a safety instead.

Running back Antonio Gibson then carved through the Dallas defense to score a touchdown for Washington, raising the score to 9 for the team while Dallas had nothing on the board.

With around 4 minutes left in the quarter, Washington had an average of 7.4 yards per play so far while Dallas had just 1.2 yards.

But the Cowboys began to come back with a 66-yard return from running back Tony Pollard following the kickoff.

It helped get Dallas close enough to score a field goal, bringing the score 9-3 with the Cowboys trailing.

That remained the score by the end of the first quarter.