Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett joins 'Sunday Night Football' preshow

Garrett will be joining as a studio analyst, replacing Drew Brees.

DALLAS — From the sidelines to the studio, Jason Garrett will be sharing his NFL knowledge on Sunday nights this upcoming season.

NBC Sports announced this week that the former Dallas Cowboys head coach will become a studio analyst for "Football Night in America," which is the show preceding the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast.

Garrett will be joining host Maria Taylor and analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms for the weekly broadcast during the NFL season.

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” Garrett said in a press release. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. Can’t wait to get started!”

Garrett spent nine years as Cowboys' head coach (2011-2019) and his most recent gig was as Giants' offensive coordinator for two years. He also played quarterback for the Cowboys for seven seasons in the 1990s.

The 56-year-old is no stranger to analyzing football for television. He is currently an NBC Sports analyst for the United State Football League, which is finishing up its 10-week regular season this weekend.