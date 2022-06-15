Dak Prescott enthused about youthful targets on Dallas Cowboys

With a change in personnel, and new targets in the mix, quarterback Dak Prescott is excited to see what the WR group has to offer the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

DALLAS — Amari Cooper is gone and Michael Gallup is rehabilitating from a torn ACL sustained in the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season. The Dallas Cowboys' young receiving corps will be counted upon early in 2022.

While the inexperience of the Cowboys' wideouts — save for former 2020 first-rounder CeeDee Lamb — may seem like a vulnerability, quarterback Dak Prescott cites the youthfulness as a reason that has him enthusiastic about the upcoming regular season.

"Just the youth that we have, as many young guys that we have and we’re going to have to count on some of those guys," Prescott told reporters after mandatory minicamp at The Star Tuesday. "I’m excited for what they’ve done, in the time they’ve been here and I know the steps they’re going to take in training camp."

#Dak was asked if he felt he could run more in 2022 than he did last year.



"Yeah, I expect to have 20 carries a game," Prescott joked. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 14, 2022

Leading the way as the face of the Cowboys' young perimeter players is third-rounder Jalen Tolbert. Over the past month, Tolbert has taken into account the loss of personnel out wide, and Prescott believes he will be able to count on the South Alabama product.

"Losing the weapons that we did out wide, we’re going to count on him, and he knows that," said Prescott. "But he’s a guy that’s come in, had the right approach at it, learned the playbook, asking more and more what he can learn, and he’ll continue to get better, and I’m sure he’s going to take huge strides just in this month off just knowing his personality and the guy he is.”

Another player that has benefited from the offseason program and extended time with Prescott is former fifth-round wideout Simi Fehoko. Dallas drafted Fehoko from Stanford last year, yet the 6’-4”, 218-pounder did not appear in any games. However, Fehoko has "taken strides" according to Prescott.

Said Dallas’ QB: "He’s taken that in this offseason whether it’s been times throwing, extra throwing, making sure that he’s been there and he hasn’t missed any of those. And then you get out here in the field, 11-on-11 or whatever it is, and he’s taken strides and he will continue to take strides more. He’s a guy that’s going to be big for us.”

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says #Dak has "had a heck of an offseason." Says he's way more flexible and he is able to "really get after the mechanics." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 14, 2022

Tolbert and Fehoko aren't the only wideouts who may come up huge for the Cowboys. Prescott predicted other young players could step up for the offense.

"Excited for those guys just to get their name known because there’s a lot of guys that can make plays and guys that will be huge in this offense that I don’t think their names are known yet," Prescott said.