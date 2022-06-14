Cowboys land in top-10 of OL power rankings but are far from perfect

The Great Wall of Dallas is under construction as the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys is hoping to become one of the league’s elite units again.

DALLAS — As long as left tackle Tyron Smith and Zack Martin are suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys, their offensive line will always have credibility across the NFL.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, who released a power ranking of all 32 offensive lines and grouped them by tiers, the Cowboys are No. 6 and in the "high floor" category in tier 2.

"Lost in the hoopla of La’el Collins‘ offseason situation and his eventual departure from the Cowboys was the fact that Terence Steele made him expendable in the first place," Renner writes. "While Collins still comfortably outgraded him in 2021, Steele earned an admirable 64.6 overall mark in only his second season after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. And that was despite splitting time between left and right tackle. If he takes a similar leap forward, the Cowboys could join Tier 1."

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan RG Zack Martin is the perfect example of versatility. The guy could go play at a Pro Bowl level at right tackle if he had to. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 1, 2021

The Cowboys have proven commodities with Smith and Martin. Right tackle Steele could also be considered a known quantity after starting 13 of 16 games and essentially giving the organization ease to move on from Collins.

Where the Cowboys have vulnerabilities are in the inside at left guard and center.

Tyler Biadasz may be from Wisconsin and wear cargo shorts, too, but he is no Travis Frederick. The Cowboys have taken a step back at the center position with Frederick's retirement after the 2019 campaign. Biadasz gives the Cowboys consistency having started all 17 games in 2021. However, the position isn't as secure it once was.

Although first-rounder Tyler Smith brings a good attitude and understanding to left guard, the Tulsa product is still a rookie. No offensive lineman can have as perfect of a rookie year as Martin did in 2014 when he earned a first-team All-Pro nod right off the bat and hasn't looked back. Smith will have growing pains that the Cowboys will have to work through in the early parts of the season. If Smith is able to stay available, he should be able to build momentum to finish the year strong and give Dallas clarity for the left side in the years to come.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says Tyler Smith's crutch point is to be aggressive, which works better inside than out on the edge. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 2, 2022

Across the rest of the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles were the top team at No. 1 overall in the "minor to no weaknesses" category. Washington placed No. 15 in the "high-end potential category." The New York Giants were the lowest divisional team at No. 18 in the "at least one good tackle" tier.