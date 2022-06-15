Cowboys' utilization of RB Tony Pollard is lead minicamp storyline

What is extra intriguing about Pollard is that he is entering the final year of his contract.

DALLAS — All of the NFL teams will have a myriad of storylines percolating during the league’s mandatory minicamp that runs this week. The Dallas Cowboys, of course, are no different.

According to Kambui Bomani from Pro Football Focus, the biggest storyline facing the Cowboys throughout minicamp is how they will go about utilizing running back Tony Pollard.

"Tony Pollard earned the second-best rushing grade in the league last year (90.3) despite playing just 162 snaps," writes Bomani. "The jury is still out on if Ezekiel Elliott will ever regain his early career dominance due to recent wear and tear. Pollard can etch his name as the focal point of the Cowboys’ ground game in camp this offseason."

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan he doesn't believe Tony Pollard gives them a better ability to run the football effectively over Ezekiel Elliott right now. pic.twitter.com/ulI6n4YMSA — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 21, 2021

What is extra intriguing about Pollard is that he is entering the final year of his contract. The Cowboys have an opportunity to load up their complementary back without having to worry about the wear and tear as it relates to the future — kind of like DeMarco Murray in 2014.

The Cowboys gave Murray 392 carries for a total of 449 touches in the last year of his contract. The run game led by Murray was an effective weapon that helped propel Dallas to a 12-4 finish and capture the NFC East. Similarly, the Cowboys have a chance to ride Pollard while keeping Elliott fresh for the long-term.

You can also expect to see Pollard dabbling more in the passing game — both out of necessity and experimentation — as the Cowboys await the return of receiver Michael Gallup from an ACL injury. The concept of a running back doubling up as a receiver is reminiscent of 2016 when coach Mike McCarthy had receiver Ty Montgomery play as a running back for the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy's former team.

"I think they’re different players, but, to me, it really comes down to the expansion of job responsibility," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday at The Star during minicamp. "That’s all it really is, and where he plays and how he plays, that’s all part of the game and design of it. But it has really expanded his opportunity to touch the football. In doing that we have to give him more job responsibility.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan they want to see more of Tony Pollard, and it has nothing to do with Ezekiel Elliott's health. Also money and contracts don't dictate reps "at this juncture." pic.twitter.com/yfIkiRXYvR — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 7, 2021

The former 2019 fourth-round pick from Memphis caught 39 passes for 337 yards and rushed 130 times for 719 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Aside from the touchdowns, the attempts and yards in both aspects of the offense were career highs for Pollard. Those numbers should figure to increase for Pollard if the Cowboys give him a bigger role in the offense.