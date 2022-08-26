Study: Cowboys dominate ticket sales, remand in high demand

Whether the Dallas Cowboys win or lose, they always garner attention which leads to ticket sales as they enter the 2022 season as one of the NFL’s biggest draws.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are a dynasty and the kingdom they rule over is one of attention.

Despite the fact that the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996, nor sniffed the NFL's final four in the same span, America's Team remains a hot ticket. Home or away, fans come out in droves to see the Cowboys play as Jerry Jones’ squad has decades of loyalty behind them.

According to data from StubHub, which measured a bevy of transactional information ahead of the 2022 season, the Cowboys are the No. 1 most popular event among NFL teams for the sixth time in the study’s history.

Not only are the Cowboys a top seller, but the demand for Dallas tickets has also been on the rise. The data shows that ticket sales have increased by 90% compared to 2021.

What helps the everlasting demand for the Cowboys is the prospect of a beloved franchise going on a long playoff run. Despite the Cowboys' lack of championships since winning three Super Bowls in the 1990s, they have never entered the consciousness of sports fans as a total loser — not like the Cleveland Browns, who won four championships in the ‘50s and ‘60s before falling on tough times in the standings and out of favor with fans.

Since 2005, the Cowboys have sustained just three losing seasons (2010, 2015, 2020), and were only last place in the NFC East once (2015). In the other seasons, if the Cowboys aren't punching their ticket for the playoffs, they are still in the action by the final game of the season.

Even in 2020 when Dallas finished 6-10, because of how porous the division was, a win over the New York Giants would have kept them in the hunt for the NFC East title pending the Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington on Sunday Night Football in the final game of the regular season.

Throw in the possibility of fans perpetually believing that this season could be the year, and the expectations constantly remain through the roof which keeps fans coming to games.

Stubhub notes that the highest-selling game of Week 1 is when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium with the demand nearly double that of the No. 2 game, the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, the Thursday night NFL kickoff.

Among the Cowboys' cheapest tickets for 2022 include the Oct. 23 tilt with the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium with an average ticket price of $262. The Dec. 11 game against the Houston Texans has an average price of $272. The Oct. 2 NFC East showdown between Dallas and Washington has an average ticket price of $299.

