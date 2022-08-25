Dallas Cowboys kick off season with special event in Frisco

All members of the Cowboys organization dressed up with their significant others and smiled for the fans and photos.

FRISCO, Texas — Cameras shuttered. Fans roared. Fits dazzled.

The Dallas Cowboys strut down the blue carpet on Thursday night for the team's inaugural Season Kickoff event at the Ford Center in Frisco.

From Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy to Dak Prescott, all members of the Cowboys organization dressed up with their significant others and smiled for the fans and photographers.

It was a night to enjoy each other's company and hand out some team awards ahead of the 2022 season.

They need all the positive vibes they can get.

Twenty-four hours before the event (Presented by Blockchain.com), Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith tore his left hamstring during Wednesday night's practice. He will miss the majority of the regular season.

"Very unfortunate," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, addressing reporters on the blue carpet. "Sad for Tyron. Sad for the team. Sad for the time we're going to miss him."

Smith, 31, hasn't played 16 or more games in a single season since 2015. Yet, the oft-injured lineman has been impactful when he does play -- earning eight Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors since 2013.

"Obviously, it's a big loss and we've got to step up and pick it up," asserted Cowboys right guard and Smith's longtime linemate Zack Martin. "I talked to [Tyron] last night. Got a chance to see him this morning. Obviously, he's bummed... I know how much he was looking forward to this year."

Smith is expected to miss multiple months, which further depletes a Cowboys offensive line that's just a shell of the 1st Team All-Pro laden group of 2016.

Replacing T. Smith will be... T. Smith.

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith is expected to take over at left tackle. The 2022 first round pick (24th overall) will be thrust into the spotlight and the Fort Worth native from North Crowley High School will have to rise to the occasion protecting Prescott's blind side.

Dak knows a thing or two about being a rookie forced into the starting role before Week 1.

"Seven years ago to this day, something big happened [injury to Tony Romo] and I was able to step in," Prescott recalled. "Just got to be positive about everything. You've got to move forward in that sense and that manner. Control the things that you can control and for us that's get the next man up ready to play."

There are still some veteran offensive linemen available in free agency. Do not be shocked if the Cowboys bring in someone this week to add depth and experience for an offensive line that sorely lacks it (outside of Martin).

Hey, Rookie. Welcome to the NFL.