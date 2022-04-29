x
Cowboys

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith quiets crowd at NFL Draft: 'Don't be hatin'!'

The former NFL MVP hushed the Las Vegas crowd with "Don't be hatin'!" as he walked on stage.
Credit: AP
Emmitt Smith announces South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert as the Dallas Cowboys selection during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith announced the third round pick for his former team in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. 

On his way out onto the stage, fans in the Las Vegas crowd shouted at Smith, and he quickly quieted them down.

"Don't be hatin'!" Smith hollered at the crowd. "Don't be hatin' on our Cowboys!"

Smith then proceeded to announce the Cowboys third round selection, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama.

At least Emmitt made his appearance on his stage brief. 

Former Viking Ed Molinaro created a viral moment in an awkward way, when he droned on and on before announcing the Vikings second round pick. He eventually was told by a stage director to "read the card."

