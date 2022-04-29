Cowboys introduce first round pick Tyler Smith

The newest Cowboys offensive linemen showed off his engaging, entertaining side in his first meeting with the Dallas media

FRISCO, Texas — The newest Dallas Cowboy knows not to get too caught up in the opinions of others. Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith, the 24th selection in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft, received his fair share of pre-Draft criticism, because of his raw ability, and his penchant for penalties.

Very clearly, he lets that stuff roll right off his back.

"I feel like everybody has an opinion. It's like, you know, like buttholes. Everyone has one," Smith said, to a room full of laughter inside the media room at The Star.

"That was awesome," head coach Mike McCarthy said, still holding back laughter himself.

Welcome to Dallas, Tyler.

"One misconception I feel like people had was probably my maturity level," Smith said once the laughter subsided. "You know, I'm a young guy. But due to my upbringing, my mom did a wonderful job in helping me gain responsibility and a sense of work ethic at an early age. I want people to know that I'm constantly trying to improve, in everything that I do. So, I'm just scratching the surface of what I can be. So, you have to block a lot of that stuff out, because for some guys, they may look at that -- and you never want somebody else's opinion of you to become a reality. I simply won't let it. So I understand criticism, I take it well, but I'm always working to get better at the same time."

Well if that isn't quite the answer.

Smith impressed throughout his press conference, adding light moments, like his astonishment that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now following him on social media - "I was like, what? Like, that's really Dak, right there, showing love."

He also displayed an understanding of the expectations foisted upon him, as the first round selection of the Cowboys. And if those expectations weren't big enough to begin with, the Cowboys have tossed a little more pressure on him, giving him Cowboys legend Larry Allen's old number, 73.

"I truly want to be the greatest at what I do. I put everything I have into what I do," he said. "This is a blessing beyond my imagination, and I know there is more to do. I know there is more in me."

Smith's family was there for the press conference as well, as he embarks on an NFL career in his own backyard. Smith went to North Crowley high school, and was all-state his junior year with the Panthers. Now, he's returning home.