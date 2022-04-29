Cowboys select WR Jalen Tolbert in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Cowboys selected the wide receiver out of South Alabama with the 88th pick.

FRISCO, Texas — The first two days of the NFL Draft are in the books for the Dallas Cowboys. With their third round selection, the Cowboys have taken South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert had eight touchdown receptions in each of his last two years at South Alabama. He caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards last year. He caught 64 passes for 1,075 yards in his junior season.

He had one of his most impressive performances against SEC talent, when he put up seven receptions, 143 yards, and a touchdown against Tennessee in his penultimate college game, last November.

Tolbert is the 15th wide receiver taken in this draft, in the first 88 picks of the annual event. There were six wideouts taken in the first round, seven more in the second round, and Tolbert was the second receiver taken in the third round.