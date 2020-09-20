Cowboys contend with four fumbles in first quarter of home opener, down 29-10 at end of first half

Prescott was without either starting tackle for the game.

This is a developing story and will be continuously updated.

The Cowboys struggled at the beginning of the home opener against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, letting the visiting team garner a lead of 20-0 over the Cowboys before the first 15 minutes were up.

They were able to get on the board in the second quarter, and the scores rose for both teams, with the home team still down 29-10 by the end of the first half.

Here's the latest from AT&T Stadium:

Second Quarter

Could the 'Boys be able to turn this game around? Within seconds of the second-quarter start, and they got on the board as Elliott bulldozed into the end zone.

The touchdown brought the score to 7-20 for the Cowboys.

Zeke is a bull. That was a punishing one yard run.



Dallas is on the board. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 20, 2020

But with a little less than six minutes to go, the Falcons scored another touchdown as Ryan's pass met Ridley in the end zone. Atlanta wasn't able to get the conversion, so they only get 6.

The Cowboys drove down the field in response, and with two minutes left to go in the first half, they were able to kick a field goal, bringing the score to a 10-26 game for the home team.

But the Falcons met them in kind, heading back down the field to get another field goal, raising their lead over the Cowboys 29-10 with seconds left in the first half.

First Quarter

The Cowboys defense forced consecutive 3 & outs to start the game right before quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked and fumbled the football, leading to a turnover for Atlanta.

One play later and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan turned that fumble into the game's first touchdown with Calvin Ridley, bringing the game 7-0 for the Falcons with a little less than 11 minutes left in the first quarter.

Just one minute further into play, and the Cowboys had another fumble, though they were able to recover it.

But again, seconds later, the ball was punched out of RB Ezekiel Elliott's hands, forcing a third fumble, this time in a turnover to Atlanta.

Oluokon, who recovered the Prescott fumble, punches it out of Zeke Elliott's hand.



A brutal start for the Dallas offense. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 20, 2020

Atlanta quickly scored a 42-yard touchdown with a wide-open field. The game was 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

Prescott was without either starting tackle for the game after LT Tyron Smith was ruled out for the team following a neck injury and RT La’el Collins was put on the injured reserve list ahead of Week 1 with a hip injury.

The last time the Cowboys played the Falcons without Smith, DE Adrian Clayborn collected six sacks against the Cowboys in a 27-7 win for Atlanta in 2017, setting a franchise record for his team. Prescott was sacked a total of eight times that game.

The last time the #Cowboys played the #Falcons without Tyron Smith, we all learned Adrian Clayborn's name.



And then we learned it again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. https://t.co/QILb0MqitH — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 20, 2020

The Cowboys were already hurting on the injury front after losing two starters during the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Blake Jarwin is done for the season with a knee injury. Leighton Vander Esch will miss seven more weeks for a collarbone injury. Sean Lee was out Sunday with a sports hernia, Anthony Brown for a ribs injury and Cam Erving and Ventrell Bryant were both out for knee issues.

The Cowboys quickly gave Atlanta another short field after a fake punt attempt led to a failed throw that put the Falcons near the 30-yard line. Defense was able to prevent a third touchdown, but the visiting team was still able to bring the score up to 17-0 with a field goal.

And a fourth fumble came quickly thereafter for the Cowboys, forced by a punch from Foye Oloukon of the Falcons, leading to a turnover to the Falcons, in 10 minutes and 50 seconds of football.

Foye Oluokon has forced two Dallas Cowboys fumbles.



In 10 minutes and 50 seconds of football. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 20, 2020

With 1:06 left to go in the first-quarter, Atlanta scored another field goal, raising their lead to 20-0 over Dallas.

Cowboys fans were not pleased, to say the least.

How ya feeling, Cowboys fans? — WFAA (@wfaa) September 20, 2020

AT&T Stadium did have fans in attendance for the game, although it was rather sparsely filled just minutes before kickoff.

About 10 minutes before Gametime here’s the scene @ATTStadium.

The Cowboys never released an official seating capacity. Interested to see what the final number will be.#NFL #ATLvsDAL pic.twitter.com/TsKggc3zlF — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) September 20, 2020

Dontari Poe was again the lone player on the Cowboys to kneel during the national anthem ahead of the game in protest of social injustice. Poe kneeled during the anthem for the team's Week 1 game as well.