EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The bright lights and the big city greeted the Cowboys fresh off the bye, ready to make a run to show us who they really are. They're back in the New York area trying to put their worst game of the season behind them.

When they face the Giants on Monday night the Cowboys will essentially be returning to the scene of the crime. Three weeks ago, the Cowboys lost a stunner to the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

That game sounding alarms about how good this Cowboys team can be, despite a 3-and-0 start that seems a lifetime ago.

So, It's a chance for a MetLife make good, if you will.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gets up after being sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AP

There are plenty of storylines headed into this primetime tilt, and you’ll hear a lot about the showdown between two of the league's premier running backs. Last year's NFL rushing champ Zeke Elliott looking to out-duel last season's runner-up Saquon Barkley of the Giants. That should be intriguing, but the stress point in this game may be focused on the other member of the Cowboys dynamic duo.

The Cowboys have owned the Giants recently, winning five straight, and quarterback Dak Prescott has been instrumental.

In the last three wins over New York Prescott has averaged more than 350 yards passing, throwing nine total touchdowns and zero interceptions. So look for Dak to be on the attack against a porous Giants pass defense, as he tries to get the Cowboys on a roll.

"The momentum or just something contagious, winning is contagious," said Prescott. "It's the mindset. It's the way that you can carry yourself. And when you have that and guys come in with that energy, that excitement and you continue to grow off of that and continue to push the pace and get better, you can take that not only from week-to-week but month-to-month."

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a touchdown as New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) walks away in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AP

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will their first peek at Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones who has taken over the reins.

Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence called him little Eli Manning.

Lawrence loved facing Manning and he’ll have a new face on the defensive line to get after Jones. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett will make his Cowboy debut after the team acquired him in a trade from the New England Patriots.

And if Bennett and Lawrence can get after Jones they way Lawrence used to get after Manning, well that could be as big as come of the skyscrapers in Lower Manhattan.