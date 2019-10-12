FRISCO, Texas — The last time we saw the Cowboys, the looks on their faces said it all. It was utter dejection in the waning moments of their loss at Soldier Field against the Bears.

But with a new week comes quite the contrast, thanks to the smiling and adorable greeting the Cowboys received as they made their annual visits to various children’s hospitals in the area.

"Honestly they don’t even know if they want to tell you their name or they just want to sit there and smile,” said Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup. “It’s great to come out and see that."

"It’s really about giving back and paying it forward,” said linebacker Jaylon Smith, concisely summing up the spirit of the day.

These hospital visits among the best things the Cowboys do each and every year. But they can do much more to spread holiday cheer. It’s basic, and brings to mind former Raider great and Jerry Jones's friend Al Davis.

If the Cowboys want to get everyone in the region smiling, just win.

"Right now, it’s really about getting back to our identity,” said defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

But identifying just what that means has been tricky. The loss to the Bears provided another confounding example of the Cowboys' perplexing lack of production.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Smith. “We know the type of defense that we’ve been and we want to continue to be."

Now, after losing seven of their last 10 games, the Cowboys need to prove who they are. Are they a talented team playing badly — or just a bad team?

“I take ownership of those last couple of games,” said Lawrence. “I haven’t been playing like myself. I haven’t been taking a leadership role that I should be taking. It’s time for me to step up."

The entire team did so on this day, stepping up to brighten the day of so many in pain.

"Just to be able to spread some love in someone’s life is always a great thing,” said Smith.

You better believe it.

"You know all you need in this world is a little bit of belief,” Lawrence said, "so stay tuned."

Oh, we will — in hopes of Christmas miracles all around and more smiling faces.

More on WFAA: