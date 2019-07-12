ARLINGTON, Texas — The Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners are preparing for the Big 12 Championship Saturday in Arlington. And as they wait, fans of the winning program offered some thoughts on a losing team – the Dallas Cowboys.

“Like every other pro team, some of them keep winning, and some of them keep being 500, and the Cowboys are staying in that 500 place,” Baylor fan Johnny Subia said.

But a lot of the focus is on Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. Many fans believe he needs to go.

“Players are bickering at each other, coaching staff is not integrated on what’s going on, it’s a mess,” Sooner fan Mark Jeter said. “Coaching staff is not making tackles, the coaching staff is not catching passes, but it starts with the coaches. That team has lost confidence in that coach.”

“I think the management is in bad shape and I think the team has lost confidence in the management, the head coach, the owner of the program,” Sooner fan Cole Jeter said.

If Garrett is fired, several reports link Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to the Dallas job. Sooner fans do not believe he would ever take the job.

“Barry Switzer told Lincoln Riley ‘More people want the job you currently have than the Dallas Cowboys job’. And he said ‘I know, I’ve had both’” Cole Jeter added. “They doubled his salary. He won’t come.”

Either way, the Sooners and the Bears both know a few things about winning, as of late.

“I always feel confident that whoever we’re playing, we’ll win,” Cole Jeter said.

Unfortunately, few fans have that same confidence in the Cowboys right now.

“The Cowboys are not a good team,” Mark Jeter said.

Maybe someday the Cowboys will once again be champions like the Sooners or Bears will be on Saturday.

