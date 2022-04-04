'Vince puts the curtains Jerry won't' | Yes, blackout curtains do exist at AT&T Stadium

Cowboys fans and players are all too familiar with the sun glare that peeks through the windows in Jerry World. A WrestleMania picture shows curtains being used.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's a problem Cowboys fans are all too familiar with: the sun glare shining through the windows at AT&T Stadium.

The sun serves for some pretty iconic photos, but it can be an annoyance to players trying to drive the field in that direction. Perfect example: in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, receiver Cedrick Wilson simply watched Dak Prescott's pass sail right by him because he couldn't see the pass.

Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't given in and put up curtains.

After the playoff loss to the 49ers, Jones made his final appearance of the season on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] and told "K&C Masterpiece" that there would be no changes to the gameday experience to prevent the sun glare from being a factor.

"I wish to hell all I had to worry about was a ball hitting the screen or a little sun getting in there," Jones said. "Conditions and elements have been a part of football since it was spelled the first time. No. That’s about 10,000 on my list of things to worry about. And, no, we’re not going to do anything with it."

The answer to Cowboys fans' frustrations seems simple: Don't the Cowboys have curtains they can put up to block the sun?

WrestleMania 38 showed that yes, in fact, there can be curtains put up to block the sun from peeking into AT&T Stadium.

"Vince puts the curtains Jerry won't," an attendee wrote on Twitter.

It wasn't yet clear if "Vince" -- that being Vince McMahon, the CEO of the WWE -- brought his own curtains, of if AT&T Stadium provided them as host.

WFAA reached out to the Cowboys for comment about the usage of curtains during games and events in the future but did not immediately hear back.

Either way, it was a banner weekend for wrestling fans.

WWE officials announced Monday that WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas was the highest-attended and highest-grossing WWE event in the company's history.

According to the WWE, 156,352 fans from every U.S. state and 53 different countries came to Dallas to attend the event. The previous record was held by WrestleMania 32, which was also held in AT&T Stadium.