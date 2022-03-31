Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show ends run on CMT after 16 seasons

According to the team, the cheerleaders will be featured on a new platform.

FRISCO, Texas — The next time you see the latest journey of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, it'll be on a new platform.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday night that the hit show "Making the Team" is ending its run on CMT after 16 seasons. According to the team, the show is the network's longest-running series.

“We could never have anticipated the outpouring of admiration and support from our fans and friends over the 16 Seasons on CMT’s Making the Team,” said Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass.

The team said the cheerleaders will be featured on a new platform but did not specify yet where fans will be able to watch.

"My hope is to continue their stories with our fans more globally, as we are in the process of negotiating a new partnership and we look forward to continuing to feature the DCC on a new platform," Finglass said.

The show first aired in September 2006 and gave fans a look into how Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are chosen to join the exclusive group.