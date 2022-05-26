Thompson, Warriors start off hot against Mavs, 69-52, as Dallas tries to avoid elimination

Klay Thompson erupted for 19 points in the first half of Game 5 against the Mavs.

SAN FRANCISCO — The sharpshooting of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has the Dallas Mavericks teetering on the brink of elimination

Thompson, who has largely struggled in the first halves of this year’s Western Conference Finals, erupted for 19 points in the first half of Game 5 against the Mavs.

Golden State leads Dallas, 69-52, at halftime in what is yet another elimination game for the Mavericks as they trail the Warriors in the series 3-1.

Thompson has done most of his damage from beyond the arc (5-8 3PT). Stephen Curry has been relatively quiet (5 points) but Jordan Poole added 12 points off the bench.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, who has been otherworldly in elimination games in his young career, has just 6 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Doncic has made only two of his 12 shots.

Doncic averages 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists when facing elimination in his career. The Mavs are 3-2 in those five games.

If not for Spencer Dinwiddie and his 17 points (4-6 3PT) off the bench, this game would be an even bigger blowout than it already is.