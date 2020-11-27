Dallas Mavericks to play Milwaukee on the road twice, at home against Minnesota in NBA preseason

The NBA released its preseason schedule on Friday. The regular season is set to tip off on Dec. 22.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will have three warmup games before the 2020-2021 NBA regular season tips off.

The team will travel to Milwaukee for 7 p.m. games against the Bucks on Dec. 12 and 14.

Then Dallas will play its third and final game against Minnesota at home. That game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Each NBA team will play between two and four preseason games, the league said Friday, and with at least one on the road and one at home.

The regular season gets underway on Dec. 22 with teams expected to play 72 games.

The NBA has said it will release the regular-season schedule in two parts, with the first half through March 4, 2021, expected to be announced in the next few days.