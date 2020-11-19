Mavericks reportedly trade Seth Curry for Josh Richardson; select Josh Green with 18th pick in 2020 NBA Draft

It was a busy night for the Mavericks, as well as local basketball stars Tyrese Maxey and RJ Hampton.

DALLAS — Just when you thought the Dallas Mavericks would have a quiet, "normal" 2020 NBA Draft -- NOPE.

As the Draft slid into the second round, the #WojBomb dropped.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavs have traded guard Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers for shooting guard Josh Richardson and the 36th pick.

Not quite a "blockbuster" deal but it is the Mavericks' most significant move of the 2020 off-season.

Curry was an insta-offense, unsung hero for Dallas last season when Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis had poor shooting nights.

However, the Mavericks needed more size and defense from the guard position and the 27-year-old Richardson brings that to the starting lineup.

Simply put: Richardson is an impact player and elevates the Mavs defense without sacrificing much offensively.

Richardson is an above-average 3PT-shooter (36%) and while his field-goal shooting efficiency leaves a lot to be desired, he will be asked to do more shooting than creating with Doncic running the show.

Richardson's contract is only guaranteed through 2020-2021. He has a player option for 2021-2022.

Mavs Draft Night in Review



Incoming:

Josh Richardson (!!!)

18th pick -- Josh Green (3 & D)

31st pick -- Tyrell Terry (shooter)

36th pick -- Tyler Bey (3 & D)



Outgoing:

Seth Curry



Take a dang bow, #Mavericks.#MFFL @wfaa #NBADraft — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 19, 2020

***

Because March Madness was canceled in 2020, you may not have known every player taken in this year's NBA Draft.

However, the young men selected on Wednesday night will be on TV again before long, as the 2020-2021 season tips-off in five weeks on Dec. 22.

The Mavericks hope their new draft pick will the see the court sooner than later.

The Mavs selected Arizona shooting guard Josh Green with the 18th pick.

"Terrific two-way player," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle lauded. "Terrific athlete. Had a terrific interview with him two weeks ago."

Thanks Guys - so happy the @dallasmavs took me in the draft #lol #icantjump — Josh Green (@joshgreen_6) November 19, 2020

Two days after his 20th birthday, the 6'6" guard from Australia joins a playoff caliber Mavericks team that was desperate for talent and depth on the wing.

Green provides some pop offensively, but his defense against opposing team's elite scorers will be what gets him on the court early and often.

"What we needed first for our roster was a wing defender who can shoot, score and make plays," Carlisle noted. "We feel he's a ready to go 3-and-D [three-point and defend] guy."

***

With the first pick in the second round (#31 overall), the Mavericks drafted Tyrell Terry.

The Stanford guard is a legit shooter and scorer, which the Mavericks needed from their bench guards last year. Terry may not see the court from day 1, but he has potential if his defense levels up.

With the 36th pick (via Philly), the Mavs took Colorado shooting guard Tyler Bey.

Yep, another 3 & D wing! Bey has more to his game than just that and he could prove to be more NBA-ready than Green. Time will tell.

Pack your bags, rookies. Training camp starts in two weeks..

***

Minutes after Green went to the Mavs, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Garland native and Kentucky Wildcat star Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick.

The 76ers are under construction with new President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, new head coach Doc Rivers and being active in trade talks.

Amid the chaos, Maxey joins a talented team capable of making the playoffs in his rookie season. The 76ers depth should allow him to come along naturally.

@TyreseMaxey CONGRATS Lil bro!! Proud of you kid. The work continues! Philly got a good one for sure! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 19, 2020

***

The "Aaron Rodgers moment" of the 2020 NBA Draft was endured by RJ Hampton.

The Little Elm native was one of the top prospects coming out of high school in 2019, but he chose to play professional basketball in New Zealand instead of going to college.

Hampton's year Down Under was a turbulent one as he dealt with a hip injury and some growing pains play against grown men.

Once considered a Top 5 pick, Hampton's stock dropped entering the 2020 Draft.

However, he dropped further than many expected on draft night.

Hampton fell all the way to #24 when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks -- who traded the pick to the New Orleans Pelicans -- who made the pick on behalf of the Denver Nuggets?

Got all that?

RJ Hampton is a Denver Nugget.

Despite the wait, it's a strong landing spot for Hampton. The Nuggets play an up-tempo brand of basketball and they're a contender in the West.

Hampton should be able to contribute off-the-bench early in the upcoming season.

An emotional RJ Hampton as the 2020 #NBADraft is set to begin. The Little Elm native is expected to be a Top 20 pick tonight. ✨🏀 #NBA @RjHampton14 @wfaa pic.twitter.com/T8fXYbu5yV — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 19, 2020

With the final pick in the first round, the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Boston Celtics) landed TCU star Desmond Bane.

Like RJ Hampton, Bane slipped later in the draft that originally expected. The former Horned Frog joins a young, talented Grizzlies team led by Ja Morant.