The Mavs made the playoffs as a No. 7 seed in 2020 and again as a No. 5 seed in 2021. Will they make the top four in 2022 to host a first round series?

DALLAS — As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close, the Dallas Mavericks are potentially fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Since Luka Dončić joined the team in the 2018-19 season, the Mavs have made the playoffs twice. Dončić's rookie season – and Dirk Nowitzki's last – marked the last time Dallas missed the playoffs. The Mavs returned to the playoffs in 2020 for the NBA bubble and again in 2021, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers both times in six and seven games, respectively.

This year, the Mavs are flirting with the possibility of hosting a first round playoff series. Here is a look at the latest standings, as of March 23. Remember, the top four seeds will have homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

Western Conference Standings

Phoenix Suns Memphis Grizzlies: 9 games back Golden State Warriors: 11 games back Utah Jazz: 13 games back Dallas Mavericks: 14 games back Denver Nuggets: 15.5 games back Minnesota Timberwolves*: 16.5 games back Los Angeles Clippers*: 23 games back Los Angeles Lakers*: 27 games back New Orleans Pelicans*: 28 games back