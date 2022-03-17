Ex-GM Donnie Nelson sues Dallas Mavericks, claims one of Mark Cuban's executives sexually assaulted his nephew

The lawsuit also says Cuban offered Nelson $52 million to take back a wrongful termination claim and sign a confidentiality statement related to those claims.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson sued his former team Tuesday, according to a lawsuit filed in a Dallas County court.

Nelson is alleging that owner Mark Cuban abruptly fired him last offseason without an explanation, and Nelson believes he was fired in retaliation for reporting to Cuban that a high-level Mavericks executive sexually harassed and sexually assaulted a job applicant.

The lawsuit says Cuban offered Nelson $52 million to take back a wrongful termination claim and then sign a confidentiality statement related to Nelson's claims.

Nelson says in his lawsuit that the executive is Jason Lutin, who he describes as Cuban's "right-hand person" and who still works for the team and is involved in the owner's business endeavors.

The lawsuit also claims Mavericks employees and players were at risk for being sexually harassed by Lutin. At one point, it goes into detail about Lutin allegedly sexually assaulting Nelson's nephew.

Mark Cuban is calling these allegations false and "a way to get back at us."

Here is the full statement Cuban provided WFAA:

"The filing is full of lies and ridiculous. The NBA is and was fully aware of our investigation into Mr. Nelson and his claims. They fully supported our conclusion that the only person to violate The Mavs and NBA policies was Mr. Nelson, and they were fully supportive of our decision to terminate Mr. Nelson. I can only guess that this is sour grapes and a way to try to get back at us."

Nelson said the main incident this lawsuit stems from happened during a trip to Chicago for the NBA All-Star Game in 2020. At the time, Nelson's nephew was interested in a job in the sports and entertainment industry.

The lawsuit claims because of this, Nelson asked Lutin if he would visit with his nephew about job possibilities with the Mavericks.

After a lunch meeting, Lutin insisted Nelson's nephew come to his hotel room to discuss job possibilities, the lawsuit says. According to the lawsuit, Lutin then sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Nelson's nephew.

His nephew went on to tell the Mavericks of Lutin's wrongdoing, the lawsuit says, before Cuban and the Mavericks settled the claims without telling Nelson.

Nelson claims he later learned about the alleged February 2020 incident in the hotel room a full five months after it happened.

After Nelson brought up his issues with Lutin and his behaviors towards Mavericks employees to Cuban, the lawsuit says Cuban and the Mavericks then asked the general manager to "sign a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet about Lutin's sexual harassment in the hotel room."

The lawsuit also alleges that Cuban sent Nelson a text message in September 2020 pushing back discussions of a contract extension and saying, "But honestly, before I can talk I have to find out more of what's going on with the other matter. Since it's related to some of the discussions we have had."

Cuban's attitude towards Nelson allegedly changed after discussions around the allegations arose. and the Mavs owner gave Nelson "the proverbially cold shoulder", the lawsuit says.

Cuban fired Nelson in June 2021 after he served as general manager and president of basketball operations for 24 years. In December 2021, Nelson filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge against the Mavericks for illegal retaliation for firing him.

The Mavericks responded and said the team fired Nelson for poor job performance, and that the charge is false.

The lawsuit says that, despite this claim, this is then when Cuban allegedly offered Nelson $52 million to withdraw the charge and sign a confidentiality agreement.

Nelson also provided WFAA with a statement, saying:

"I filed this lawsuit on behalf of my family and all the Mavericks employees who have experienced harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in the workplace. Filing a lawsuit is not something to be taken lightly, however it was extremely important that I speak up. The facts that come out in this lawsuit will hopefully protect the incredible people I’ve had the honor and privilege of working with during my 24 years with the Mavericks."

The lawsuit makes other claims that include saying Cuban doesn't care about a workplace free of discrimination, that he tolerates a sexist environment and that, at one point, Cuban intentionally destroyed evidence related to an African-American employee finding a hangman's noose in the Mavericks workplace during Black History Month.

During his 24 years with Dallas, Nelson served as assistant general manager and assistant coach before becoming president of basketball operations. His father, Don Nelson, was with the Mavericks as coach and general manager from 1997-2005.

Nelson's lawyer, Rogge Dunn provided WFAA with this statement: