Dallas Stars playoff picture: Will they return to the playoffs in 2022?

Here's a look at where the Dallas Stars fit in the 2022 NHL playoff race.

DALLAS — Just two seasons removed from a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Dallas Stars again are eyeing the playoffs.

After finishing runner up to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, the Stars missed the playoffs in 2021.

Below, WFAA will keep track of the Stars' playoff picture. The top three teams in each division earn berths in the playoffs. The next two teams in terms of total points in the conference, regardless of division, earn the wild card spots. This provides a total of eight teams from each conference.

As the 2022 season wanes, the Stars are in the hunt for a wild card spot. Here is a look at where the Stars lie in the standings (as of March 23):

Western Conference

Central

Colorado: 95 pts St. Louis: 79 pts Minnesota: 78 pts

Pacific

Calgary: 84 pts Los Angeles: 78 pts Edmonton: 75 pts

Wild Card Race

Nashville: 78 pts Dallas: 73 pts Las Vegas: 72 pts Winnipeg: 70 pts Vancouver: 68 pts Anaheim: 65 pts San Jose: 64 pts Chicago: 53 pts Seattle: 46 pts Arizona: 44 pts

Here are the tiebreaker rules:

In the event teams are tied in the standings, the following tiebreakers are applied to determine which team receives the higher seeding: