Dallas Mavericks player tests positive for COVID-19

The Mavericks found out about this positive test result Friday before the team's flight from Denver back to Dallas, according to the Athletic.

A Dallas Mavericks players has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Mark Cuban confirmed this report with WFAA.

In addition to the player with the positive test, two other players are expected to isolate for seven days due to contact tracing, Charania says. The two Mavericks players who were exposed tested negative.

All three players stayed in Denver.