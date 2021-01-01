Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets players fined for on-court conduct in home opener at AAC

The on-court altercation happened with about 2:40 left to go in the fourth quarter, officials said.

As the Charlotte Hornets worked to blow out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks’ home opener, one Dallas player was ejected from the game on a technical foul.

That player, forward James Johnson, was fined $40,000 for "deliberately pushing" Hornets forward Cody Martin out of bounds, "aggressively confronting him, and initiating the incident," officials with the NBA said.

Martin, who also received a technical and was ejected, was fined as well, according to officials. His $25,000 fine is for "pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official."

And another Hornets player, forward Caleb Martin, was fined $20,000 for entering into the fray and "making contact with a game official."

The NBA shared a clip showing the incident, which can be viewed here.

Charlotte silenced Luka Dončić and the Mavericks throughout the game, during which Dončić scored 12 points.

With the Hornets coming off their first win of the season, LaMelo Ball scored 22 points against the Mavs, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Terry Rozier hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half.