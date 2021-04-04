What you need to know about the Texas Rangers Monday home opener at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers will host the Toronto Blue Jays in their home opener on April 5.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's finally time to play ball, North Texas. The home-opener Rangers fans waited two years for is here. On Monday, April 5, the team will welcome fans at 100% capacity at Globe Life Field.

Last March, the sports world came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic which then delayed the debut of the brand new ballpark.

Globe Life Field hosted the World Series over the summer, but this is the first time the stadium will be packed with fans from North Texas, cheering on their home team.

Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before heading to Monday's game:

When is opening day for the Texas Rangers?

The team's 2021 season home opener is on April 5 at Globe Life Field.

Who are the Rangers playing?

The Texas Rangers are playing Toronto Blue Jays at 3:05 p.m.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online.

How many fans are allowed?

On March 10, team officials announced the home opener will be played with 100% fan capacity. This is the first professional sporting event to operate at that capacity during the pandemic.

What are the safety protocols?

The Texas Rangers have posted the health & safety guidelines for the 2021 season on its website. Here is a breakdown of those protocols:

Before you arrive:

The Texas Rangers ask that if anyone has been exposed to COVID-19 or is feeling sick, please stay home.

Parking:

There will be cashless parking at all lots. People can pre-purchase parking passes online or pay with a credit card on site.

There will be no fan shuttles and tailgating will not be allowed this season.

Entry precautions:

People are required to wear face masks at games.

Bag restrictions will be in place for the 2021 season.

Each guest can bring in one sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and up to 1 liter in size).

No outside food is permitted.

Tickets must be accessed digitally for entry using the MLB Ballpark App.

While you're at the game: