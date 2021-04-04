What you need to know about the Texas Rangers Monday home opener at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's finally time to play ball, North Texas. The home-opener Rangers fans waited two years for is here. On Monday, April 5, the team will welcome fans at 100% capacity at Globe Life Field.
Last March, the sports world came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic which then delayed the debut of the brand new ballpark.
Globe Life Field hosted the World Series over the summer, but this is the first time the stadium will be packed with fans from North Texas, cheering on their home team.
Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before heading to Monday's game:
When is opening day for the Texas Rangers?
The team's 2021 season home opener is on April 5 at Globe Life Field.
Who are the Rangers playing?
The Texas Rangers are playing Toronto Blue Jays at 3:05 p.m.
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets can be purchased online.
How many fans are allowed?
On March 10, team officials announced the home opener will be played with 100% fan capacity. This is the first professional sporting event to operate at that capacity during the pandemic.
What are the safety protocols?
The Texas Rangers have posted the health & safety guidelines for the 2021 season on its website. Here is a breakdown of those protocols:
Before you arrive:
The Texas Rangers ask that if anyone has been exposed to COVID-19 or is feeling sick, please stay home.
Parking:
- There will be cashless parking at all lots. People can pre-purchase parking passes online or pay with a credit card on site.
- There will be no fan shuttles and tailgating will not be allowed this season.
Entry precautions:
- People are required to wear face masks at games.
- Bag restrictions will be in place for the 2021 season.
- Each guest can bring in one sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and up to 1 liter in size).
- No outside food is permitted.
- Tickets must be accessed digitally for entry using the MLB Ballpark App.
While you're at the game:
- Masks will be required for all fans except when while they're eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.
- Globe Life Field staff will deep clean utilized spaces and seating areas before and after each game. Cleaning will also take place during the game with attention to high-traffic spaces.
- Globe Life Field staff will complete health and safety training.
- Social distancing will be enforced in concession lines and retail locations.
- Touchless hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.
- Globe Life Field will be cashless. Tickets will be digital and only credit cards or payment via the Payment Wallet in the MLB Ballpark App will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.
- No player autographs will be available.
- Certain locations of Globe Life Field will become “Distanced Seating” sections, which will allow for more space between occupied seats. These sections will be available for all April games except the home opener on April 5.
- There will be five reverse ATMs throughout the ballpark to exchange cash for credit.