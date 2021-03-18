Texas Rangers create fellowship in Charley Pride's name to support students from diverse backgrounds

The announcement came on what would have been the country music legend's 87th birthday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers announced a new program that honors Charley Pride and offers college juniors and seniors internship opportunities with the team.

The Charley Pride Fellowship program aims to create "a launching pad for students from diverse backgrounds" by giving them front-office experience with the club.

“The Charley Pride Fellows program honors the legacy of Charley Pride as a pioneer and trailblazer and is designed to create future trailblazers in front offices of baseball organizations starting here with the Rangers," Rangers President and COO Neil Leibman said in a release.

He was joined Thursday by Rozene Pride, Charley' wife, Pride's friends and country music stars Garth Brooks, Larry Gatlin and Neal McCoy, and Dallas businessman Roland Parrish, whose foundation is partnering with the Rangers on the fellowship.

The announcement came on what would have been Pride's 87th birthday.

He died in December from complications of COVID-19.

Pride has maintained a close relationship with the Rangers, even singing the national anthem for the first game ever played at Globe Life Field in July 2020.

Pride was also a regular at Spring Training with Texas, performing his annual clubhouse concert just last year.

Earlier this week, the Rangers announced they were dedicating one of their practice fields in Surprise, Arizona as Charley Pride Field.

Pride was a country music legend, who recorded more than 30 No. 1 hits, according to the Rangers. Prior to that, he was a professional pitcher in the Negro and Minor Leagues.