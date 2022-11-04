Rangers pitcher gives wholesome answer to question asked by reporter close to his heart: his sister

Taylor Hearn smiled and chuckled while his sister finished asking her question and his response left social media misty-eyed and needing tissues.

ARLINGTON, Texas — File this one under "one of the most wholesome moments you've ever seen."

The Texas Rangers may have lost a tough game in their home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, but the Hearn family won the day. Taylor Hearn was awarded the start on the pitcher's mound, but he awarded us with an inspiring answer to a question asked by a reporter close to his heart: his sister.

Robyn Hearn is the Sports Director for KAUZ (News Channel 6), the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls. She was in Arlington on Monday covering the Rangers' home opener and asked her brother about his mentality playing in the game and if there was "anything different or someone in the stands or press box you were itching to do well for" (wink, wink).

Still trying to process how AMAZING yesterday was.

It was truly a dream come true to represent my station at an already special day. @thearn14, I’m SO proud of you! I can’t wait to see the doors that are about to open for you.

Thank you to everyone for the love! 💕⚾️ pic.twitter.com/KhItclvhKK — Robyn Hearn (@RobynHearnTV) April 12, 2022

Watch his wholesome response here:

Hearn thanked his sister for the sacrifices she made as they were kids growing up together for him to achieve his dream of being an MLB player.

"Despite the results, I didn't really care if I won the game or if we lost ... I was more happy to see that you were here," Taylor Hearn said. "So, as a big brother, that means a lot to me."