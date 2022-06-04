Texas Rangers 2022 Opening Day: Here's everything you need to know

The Texas Rangers open their season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 8. The Rangers' home opener will be April 11 against the Colorado Rockies.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alright, Rangers fans ... it's time to get ready for the peanuts and Cracker Jacks, beer and some Major League Baseball action!

April 7 marks Opening Day for the MLB, but the Texas Rangers open their season on April 8 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. After the three-game road series, the Rangers return to Arlington for its two-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies.

For ticket information, visit texasrangers.com, call 972-RANGERS or visit the Globe Life Field box office, which is located adjacent to the Southeast entrance.

WFAA will have extensive coverage on air and online from the home opener on Monday, April 11.

Here's what to expect at the Rangers home opener:

Where to watch or listen

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Game preview

The Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies in the third home opener ever at Globe Life Field. It will also mark the 51st overall home opener since the team moved to Arlington for the 1972 season.

The Rangers are 25-25 all-time in home openers, but have lost four of the last five and six of the last eight. The Rangers defeated the Rockies in the first-ever home opener at Globe Life Field in 2020, winning 1-0. Fans were not able to attend that game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas comes into the 2022 season following a 102-loss season, but very active offseason. The Rangers went on a record spending spree with the blockbuster signings of All-Star middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals accounting for the bulk of the more than half-billion dollars committed to new players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary

The Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in Texas throughout the 2022 season. Former Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff – who died in 2010 – spent more than a decade working to bring an MLB franchise to the city and achieved that in September of 1971. Vandergriff threw out the inaugural first pitch on April 21, 1972.

TIME's Kid of the Year to throw out first pitch

11-year-old Orion Jean, a sixth grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield, Texas, was named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year for 2021. Over the last two years, Jean has collected and delivered 100,000 meals, 500,000 books, and thousands of additional toys to children affected by the COVID19 pandemic. You can read more about Jean on WFAA here.

Hall of Fame catcher and former Texas Ranger Ivan Rodriguez will catch the first pitch.

Texas Toss, National Anthem featuring Vandergriff family

This year's Texas Toss will be thrown by Vandergriff's son, Victor, and grandson, Parker. The Texas Toss will be caught by Tom Grieve, who was a member of that first Texas Rangers team in 1972 and is retiring after this season after 55 years as a player, executive, and broadcaster with the franchise.

Vandergriff's daughter, Vanessa Vandergriff, sang the Star Spangled Banner before the first home opener 50 years ago and returns this year to sing it again. Vanessa Vandergriff will be accompanied by her sister, Vivian Vandergriff, and niece, Katherine Parker.

New Food

And last, but certainly not least, there is some new grub for fans to seek their teeth into!