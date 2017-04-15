Texas Rangers Opening Day: New food options at Globe Life Field

There will be mac and cheese nachos and alligator corn dogs just to name a few.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of the mainstays of the Major League Baseball (MLB) experience is the game day grub.

Opening Day for the MLB is April 7, and April 11 is the Texas Rangers home opener against the Colorado Rockies. WFAA's William Joy received the grand honor of previewing the grub that will be available at Globe Life Park when the 2022 season starts.

Tune in to WFAA at 6 p.m. for a sneak peek of the concessions options.

Here is a list of the new options available at Globe Life Field concessions stands this season, courtesy of the Texas Rangers and foodservice and retail partner Delaware North:

Alligator Corn Dog : An Alligator Andouille Sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried to a delicious golden brown. Available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125.

: An Alligator Andouille Sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried to a delicious golden brown. Available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125. Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich : Generous pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket – hand-battered and fried – piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. Available at the Sweet Baby Ray’s stand at Section 125.

: Generous pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket – hand-battered and fried – piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. Available at the Sweet Baby Ray’s stand at Section 125. Brisket Egg Rolls : Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest. Tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrap with Napa cabbage – deep fried until crispy and delicious. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225 and 230.

: Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest. Tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrap with Napa cabbage – deep fried until crispy and delicious. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225 and 230. Vegan Bratwurst : An Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart at Section 101.

: An Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart at Section 101. Vegan Chicken Salad : A classic chicken salad sandwich – but with vegan “chicken.” Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205.

: A classic chicken salad sandwich – but with vegan “chicken.” Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205. Golden Chick Loaded Fries : Golden Chick’s signature battered fries loaded with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128.

: Golden Chick’s signature battered fries loaded with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128. Mac and Cheese Nachos : Tostitos Tortilla Chips covered with Ricos Cheese Sauce, a pile of creamy mac and cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos and a drizzle of sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225.

: Tostitos Tortilla Chips covered with Ricos Cheese Sauce, a pile of creamy mac and cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos and a drizzle of sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225. Cornbread Chili Pie Dog: A Texas Chili all-angus beef hot dog with fresh-baked cornbread as the bun – topped with Texas Chili’s chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at concessions stands at Sections 132 and 225.

“Whether it’s the grilled onions or the hotdogs or the popcorn popping, it gets you salivating. It’s you thinking about back when you were a kid and you went to the ballpark and that’s what you smelled,” Casey Rapp, Delaware North general manager told WFAA.

Rapp said they wanted to give "a little Texas flair" to those who come to games from out of state.

PHOTOS | Texas Rangers Opening Day: New food options at Globe Life Field 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Fans can also visit the following "hospitality spaces" to strike out their hunger:

Arlington Eats , which is located near Section 101, will feature pop-up outposts of local restaurants during weekend games and select events. Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue Co. will be the featured concept for the first two games, followed by Ella B’s Restaurant on April 15-17 and Prince Lebanese Grill on April 29-31. Hurtado Barbecue will also return May 13-15.

, which is located near Section 101, will feature pop-up outposts of local restaurants during weekend games and select events. Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue Co. will be the featured concept for the first two games, followed by Ella B’s Restaurant on April 15-17 and Prince Lebanese Grill on April 29-31. Hurtado Barbecue will also return May 13-15. 421 Food Hall – named as a tip of the cap to the Rangers’ first game in Arlington on April 21, 1972 – has been added to the upper concourse near Section 225. The space features buffet-style dining with a mix of open seating at picnic and high-top tables, along with an exclusive lounge for season ticket holders.

– named as a tip of the cap to the Rangers’ first game in Arlington on April 21, 1972 – has been added to the upper concourse near Section 225. The space features buffet-style dining with a mix of open seating at picnic and high-top tables, along with an exclusive lounge for season ticket holders. The High Ball bar, which neighbors the 421 Food Hall, features a cocktail lounge vibe, complete with couches, lounge chairs, side chairs and a mix high-top and traditional tables. The High Ball will serve a variety of specialty cocktails and beer and is accessible to all fans near Section 223.

WFAA's William Joy spoke with the owner at Ella B's restaurant about being included in the Opening Day festivities.

"Hey, do you guys want to be a part of this and I thought 'my God absolutely yes," Patricia Whitfield said. "I think it gives exposure to some of the small business and restaurants especially after COVID where some of that is really needed."

Rob Matwick with the Rangers Business Operations said the objective is to grow the program over time, and they hope to add one or two more restaurants this year.