Here's how to get Texas Rangers tickets for this upcoming season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Are you ready for some peanuts and cracker jacks, Rangers fans?

Opening Day for the 2022 Major League Baseball season is just around the corner, and tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday. Individual tickets for all games except the April 11 home opener go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday March 18.

You can purchase tickets to these games at the Globe Life Field Southeast Box Office, at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

Texas Rangers officials said there will be 31 giveaway nights on the 2022 schedule, including Charley Pride Bobblehead Night, Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday and more.

The Rangers have opened up their pocket books in the offseason, spending more than $561 million in free agent signings. Headlining those moves is the signing of star free agent shortstop Corey Seager after he agreed to a 10-year, $325 million deal.

The Rangers also recently traded shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.

Garver had a breakout season in 2019 with 31 homers in 93 games while winning a Silver Slugger award, but the 31-year-old catcher has had injury issues the past two years. He struggled through the pandemic season in 2020, then missed most of 2021 after taking a foul tip to the groin area and needing surgery.

You can check out the full 2022 Texas Rangers schedule here on the team's website. Opening Day for the Texas Rangers is scheduled for April 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers' home opener is scheduled for April 11 against the Colorado Rockies.

The schedule is set! pic.twitter.com/vBO4C17Ide — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 16, 2022