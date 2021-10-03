Rangers to welcome fans at 100% capacity for home opener in new Globe Life Field

Fans were allowed for playoffs last year, but the stadium has yet to be packed with fans.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are planning to fully open Globe Life Field for the start of the 2021 season, team officials announced Wednesday.

Fans were allowed at some games last year, but the stadium has yet to be packed with fans. Its home opener will be played with 100% fan capacity, the club announced, Wednesday.

This is the first professional sporting event to operate at that capacity during the pandemic.

Face masks will be required for all who enter Globe Life Field except while actively eating or drinking.

There will be distanced seating sections at the stadium. Those sections are available for all April games except the home opener on April 5 versus Toronto.

The team plans to implement additional health and safety protocols to keep players safe.

"We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures," said President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Niel Leibman. "We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer.”

Single-game tickets for all March and April games except the home opener on Monday, April 5 will go on sale on Monday, March 22 at 10 a.m. CT at texasrangers.com or by calling 972RANGERS, the team said.

This includes the two exhibition games with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30 and the remaining 13 regular season home games in April: April 6-7 vs. Toronto; April 9-11 vs. San Diego; April 16-17-18 vs. Baltimore; April 26-28 vs. Los Angeles Angels; April 29-30 vs. Boston.

The Texas Rangers Club plans to honor frontline heroes with free tickets for March and April games.

