Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis take care of business in win over Oklahoma City Thunder | Locked On Mavs

Dallas shot 53% from the field and never trailed, snapping a two-game losing skid.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-106.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points for the Mavericks.

Aleksej Pokusevski led Oklahoma City with 21 points. Svi Mykhailiuk added 16 points in his first start for the Thunder since being traded from Detroit. Theo Maledon added 14 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight.

On the latest episode of Locked On Mavs, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break down the Dallas Mavericks win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and touched on these topics:

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis taking care of business

How is Josh Green earning some minutes and how can he earn more?

Then the debut of Nicolo Melli!

Rick Carlisle made an interesting comment about how the Mavs assessed Nicolo Melli tonight

And another about how they viewed Melli that gave us a glimpse into the coaching staff's decision-making process.