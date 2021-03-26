Dallas Mavericks trade for veteran shooting guard JJ Redick at NBA trade deadline

While JJ Redick is shooting a career-low 36.4% from 3-point range this season, the 36-year-old shot 26-56 (46.4%) during 15 games in February and March.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick and forward Nicolo Melli.

Dallas will send back forwards James Johnson and Wes Iwundu as well as a 2021 second-round draft pick, the organization said in a release.

The Mavericks made this move right before 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, which is the NBA trade deadline for the 2020-2021 season. All trades must be made before this point.

Redick has been sidelined with a right heel injury for most of March. The 15-year veteran guard underwent a nonsurgical procedure after the All-Star break to help with his injury.

While Redick is shooting a career-low 36.4% from 3-point range this season, he had started to shoot better before his injury. Redick shot 26-56 or 46.4% during 15 games in February and March.

During the 2015-16 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Redick led the NBA in 3-point percentage with a 47.5% average while taking 5.6 a game.

For his career, Redick is shooting 41.5% on 3-pointers, which is the 19th highest percentage in NBA history. Former Mavs guard Seth Curry has the second-highest career percentage at 44.2%.

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired JJ Redick and Nicolò Melli from the New Orleans Pelicans.



Dallas will send away James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, a 2021 second round pick (from DAL) and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/Dbiyn7hmH0 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 26, 2021

Nicolo Melli is a 6’9″ power forward who initially went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft but signed with the Pelicans six years later.

Melli has struggled to find consistent playing time with New Orleans this season, averaging 2.0 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 11.0 MPG.

During his rookie season, Melli had a strong 5-game stretch before the NBA season got cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Feb. 21 through March 1 of 2019, Melli averaged 12.8 PPG and 4.8 RPG while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

While Melli will replace some of the spot minutes James Johnson is leaving behind, Redick should step in as a 3-point threat to help space the floor when Luka Doncic is operating the offense.

Both of the Mavs new players should have plenty of open looks from deep when on the floor with Doncic.

If Redick can continue shooting the way he did before his injury this year, that will be a big boost to the Mavs offense, which hasn't been as prolific as it was during the team's historic 2019-2020 season.

The only Mavericks player currently shooting above 40% from 3-point range is Maxi Kleber at 47.1%. That is the sixth-highest percentage in the NBA this season.

Last season, the Mavs had nine players shooting above 37% from 3-point range. So far this season, they have four.

Redick also brings NBA playoff experience to the Mavs, as last year was the first season in his NBA career he didn't go to the postseason.

In 110 playoff games spanning 13 different seasons, Redick is averaging 10.9 PPG while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Redick has $13 million remaining on a two-year contract he signed with the Pelicans in 2019, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. Melli will also be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Redick will likely share minutes in the Mavericks backcourt with Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson.

The Mavericks next game is Friday against the Indiana Pacers. If healthy, Redick will get the chance to play his former team on Saturday when the Mavericks face the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) broke down the Dallas Mavericks trade for New Orleans Pelicans' veteran guard JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli in the latest Locked On Mavs podcast episode.

Here's some of what they covered:

What will JJ Redick do for the Mavericks?

How will JJ change the Mavs rotation?

What will he bring to the team off the court?

Will he come on the podcast?

Plus they discuss how the other moves in the West like Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo, and Norman Powell changed the landscape for Dallas.