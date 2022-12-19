Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff's back-to-back state championships postponed to Jan. 7

South Oak Cliff High School is the first Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back football championships.

DALLAS — A parade to celebrate the South Oak Cliff High School football team's back-to-back state championships has been postponed due to weather.

The parade was originally scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 23, but due to the arctic air that'll bring temperatures to dangerous levels, the event will now be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

The parade will begin at the For Oak Cliff community center at 10:30 a.m. and will progress north on South Marsalis Avenue to the South Oak Cliff High School football field and then Renaissance Park, where there will be speakers and live entertainment.

Organizers say lineup for the parade will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at For Oak Cliff.

Those interested in registering for the parade can click here.

Last Saturday, South Oak Cliff became the first Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state championships after beating Port Neches-Groves in the 5A-D2 title game. The Golden Bears won 34-24.