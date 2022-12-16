South Oak Cliff becomes 1st Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state titles in history after win over Port Neches-Groves

This was the first state title game appearance for Port Neches-Groves since 1999. It was also the first time these two teams have ever played each other.

ARLINGTON, Texas — History has been made!

South Oak Cliff (SOC) has become the first Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state championships. The Golden Bears' title in 2021 was first for a DISD school since 1958.

With the history books on the line, SOC wrote in their name, defeating Port Neches-Groves in the 5A-D2 state championship, 34-24.

The win caps off a run of 13 straight wins after falling 0-3 to start the 2022 season with losses to Duncanville (in 6A-D1 championship), Lancaster and DeSoto (in 6A-D2 championship).

The only other DISD team to even appear in back-to-back state championship games was when Booker T. Washington did it three years in a row from 1956-58 in the Prairie View Interscholastic League.

