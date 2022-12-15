Pilot ejects ahead of plane crash near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, White Settlement police say

The pilot's condition is unknown at this time, police say.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A plane reportedly crashed in White Settlement Thursday morning, police say.

The White Settlement Police Department told WFAA that emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

Police confirmed the pilot of the plane ejected before it went down. His or her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said officers have been asked to help close streets near the incident.