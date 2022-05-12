Texas DPS: Plane crashes near Cleburne minutes after fuel stop

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive to the scene Monday afternoon.

CLEBURNE, Texas — An NTSB investigator will be looking into the cause of a plane crash that happened near Cleburne Sunday night.

Texas DPS says a civilian aircraft from West Virginia had stopped at the Cleburne Regional Airport for fuel, then took off at about 8:55 p.m. At around 8:57, the plane crashed within Cleburne city limits.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane is a Cessna 210 aircraft. Their investigator should get to the scene of the crash Monday afternoon.

According to the NTSB, their preliminary report should come out in the next two weeks.

No other information is available at this time.