Gunter wins third championship after beating Poth in 3A-D2 state title game

The Gunter Tigers impressed at AT&T Stadium with a 42-7 win over Poth on Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Gunter High School has secured its third state title in school history after beating Poth (14-1) in the 3A-D2 championship, 42-7.

In 2021, Gunter lost to Franklin, 49-35. Gunter has come into recent success, making five state title appearances in the past seven seasons. The program won championships in 2016 and 2019, while making it to the end but falling short in 2017 and 2021.

Gunter is one of only three North Texas schools (Highland Park and Aledo) to have multiple titles since 2016.

This is a stark difference from the era prior to 2016, where the school had made zero championship game appearances in 91 years.

Poth was making its second-ever state title appearance, its first since 1968.

