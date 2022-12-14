'Is it Hurts or the team?' | Micah Parsons questions Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP buzz on Von Miller's podcast

Circle that Christmas Eve game, Cowboys fans. There's bulletin board material now.

DALLAS — Oh, boy. Here we go.

If the Christmas Eve matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys wasn't already interesting enough, it just got juicier.

The Eagles have the best record in the entire NFL, led by the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is garnering MVP considerations.

But Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has questioned the legitimacy of Hurts MVP buzz.

"Is it Hurts or the team?" Parsons questioned on Dallas native Von Miller's podcast.

Miller responded that he believes "it's literally both," as the two chuckled through Parsons' question.

"I think it's literally both because they have a great offensive line, which helps Hurts," Miller responded. "Hurts has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They got a good running game. The scheme that they have ..."

Parsons seemingly shrugged off Miller's comments and after Miller mentioned the upcoming Eagles-Cowboys game on Christmas Eve, Parsons doubled down on this opinion.

"I'm not trying to make no enemies," Parsons said. "I just love the game so much and I understand it so much that like ... when things are off I can't hold it in. I almost got to say something. Everyone has their own opinions."

Hurts, through 13 games, has accounted for 32 touchdowns (22 passing and 10 rushing), 3,843 total yards (3,157 passing and 686 rushing), and eight total turnovers (three interceptions and five fumbles).

Parsons has shared his opinion on not just the MVP race recently. He also apologized on Twitter after going viral online for comments he made regarding Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Granted, they are two very different topics, but as he said in his own words on Miller's VonCast, everyone has their opinions and he's not afraid to share his.

Circle that Christmas Eve game, Cowboys fans. There's bulletin board material now. Watch Parsons' full appearance on "The Voncast" here: