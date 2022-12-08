AT&T Stadium to undergo $295M of renovations over the next two years, sources confirm

The stadium in Arlington is set to host soccer games during the 2026 World Cup.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are planning to bring some serious upgrades to AT&T Stadium over the next couple of years -- about $295 million worth, Cowboys sources confirmed to WFAA.

As reported by the Sports Business Journal, the bulk of the planned $295 million's worth of renovations will not radically alter the stadium. Rather, they'll be used to refresh the venue ahead of some lease rentals, and to upgrade technology and other services ahead of the next World Cup.

The Cowboys are planning to get help paying for the renovations by asking the NFL for approval to withhold their usual contributions to shared gate revenues, which the Sports Business Journal reported is a common method to pay for stadium upgrades.

The team is also seeking a waiver to the league's $600 million debt limit.

Both measures are expected to be addressed by league owners at a meeting next week in Irving.

Other future events the stadium has shown interest in holding includes a future Super Bowl, although that annual game is tied up with other stadiums through at least 2026. AT&T Stadium last hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Already, though, AT&T Stadium has been confirmed as the host the 2030 NCA Men's Final Four, the biggest event in college basketball.

AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 after first breaking ground on the Arlington venue in 2005.

It can typically hold 80,000, people but that can be expanded up to 105,000 people for certain events.