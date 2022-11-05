Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour

TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas.
After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
Here is a look at the full tour schedule:
- Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, Ill. United Center
- Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. PPG Paints Arena
- Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, Mo. Enterprise Center
- Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
- Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, Texas Moody Center
- Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center
- Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com.
More Texas headlines: