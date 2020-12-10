Denton Guyer HS principal apologizes after Lake Ridge students subjected to 'hateful comments'

Denton Guyer students directed "inappropriate and hateful comments" at members of the Lake Ridge football team, band, drill team and cheerleaders, officials said.

Students from Denton Guyer directed "hateful comments" at students from the visiting school— Lake Ridge High School— at a football game last week, school officials confirmed.

Lake Ridge students participating on the football team, band, drill team and cheerleading were subjected to the comments, according to a letter from the school's principal.

The letter, which included a response from the principal of Denton Guyer, said Principal Ashley Alloway would be meeting with each of the student groups this week.

She wanted to assure the students that "we fully support them, we stand with them, and we will never tolerate this type of behavior."

The section of the letter from Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said "all issues will be addressed at the global, and, when appropriate, at the individual level."

Perry did not give specifics about how the issues would be addressed.