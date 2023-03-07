Here are the North Texas boys basketball teams vying for a state championship

SAN ANTONIO — North Texas has a handful of teams fighting to win a state championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Throughout the six classifications of Texas high school basketball, there were seven teams in the WFAA viewing area that have advanced to the UIL state semifinal round.
Here is a breakdown of the schedule:
1A
- Graford vs. Benjamin on March 9, 1A state championship is March 11 at 8:30 a.m.
2A
- Lipan vs. New Home on March 10, 2A state championship game is March 11 at 1:30 p.m.
*Note: Lipan's girls basketball team won the state championship this year.*
4A
- Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy vs. Canyon Randall on March 10, 4A state championship is March 11 at 7 p.m.
5A
- Justin F. Kimball vs. SA Veterans Memorial on March 9, 5A state championship is March 11 3 p.m.
- Mansfield Summit vs. Killeen Ellison on March 9, 5A state championship is March 11 3 p.m.
6A
- DeSoto vs. Lake Highlands on March 10, 6A state championship is March 11 at 8:30 p.m.
