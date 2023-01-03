Here are the North Texas girls basketball teams that won state championships this year

We had a handful of teams that made the UIL State tournament in San Antonio, but only a pair hoisted a trophy.

SAN ANTONIO — Schools in North Texas had a fair amount of representation in the UIL State tournament for girls basketball.

Throughout the six classifications of Texas high school basketball, there were 10 teams in the WFAA viewing area that competed: Huckaby (1A), Neches (1A), Lipan (2A), Martin’s Mill (2A), Fairfield (3A), Sunnyvale (4A), Glen Rose (4A), Frisco Liberty (5A), DeSoto (6A) and Coppell (6A).

Of those 10, two went on to win the state championship: Lipan and Frisco Liberty.

Four others advanced to the state championship, but fell one game short of winning the title: Huckaby lost to Nazareth (30-20), 2021-22 defending champs Fairfield lost to Holliday (58-47), Sunnyvale lost to La Vega (46-38) and 2021-22 defending champs DeSoto lost to Northside Clark (42-37).

Lipan defeated Gruver in the 2A State Championship, 53-48. Frisco Liberty beat Lubbock Cooper in the 5A State Championship, 57-52.

Congratulations to all the teams on a fantastic season!

Here is a look at the girl's basketball state all-tournament teams:

1A

Rion Baccus - Huckabay - Senior - 5-9 - Guard/Forward

Brooklyn Birkenfeld - Nazareth - Sophomore - 5-10 - Forward

Brooklyn Dyer - Nazareth - Junior - 5-8 - Guard

Melanie Rainey - Mertzon Irion County - Junior - 5-5 - Guard

*Presley Wheeler - Nazareth - Junior - 5-6 - Guard

2A

Taylor Branson - Lipan - Junior - 5-4 - Guard

Antinjah Jackson - Hearne - Senior - 5-10 - Forward

*Chelsea Lott - Lipan - Senior - 5-10 - Guard/Forward

Allie Sparks - Gruver - Senior - 5-11 - Forward

Kimber Whiteheaad - Gruver - Senior - 5-9 - Guard

3A

Faith Acker - Winnsboro - Senior - 6-2 - Forward

Shadasia Brackens - Fairfield - Senior - 5-11 - Guard

McKinna Brackens - Fairfield - Senior - 6-0 - Forward

*Jalynn Bristow - Holliday - Senior - 6-3 - Forward

Katy Jo Piper - Holliday - Senior - 5-11 - Forward

4A

Aimee Flippen - Glen Rose - Junior - 6-4 - Forward

Alli McAda - Sunnyvale - Sophomore - 5-10 - Guard/Forward

Kenzi Mitchell - Waco La Vega - Senior - 5-6 - Guard

*Kiyleyah Parr - Waco La Vega - Junior - 5-5 - Guard

Micah Russell - Sunnyvale - Senior - 5-6 - Guard

5A

Jacy Abii - Frisco Liberty - Freshman - 6-1 - Guard

Carisa Cortez - Lubbock Cooper - Junior - 5-3 - Guard

Majik Esquivel - Lubbock Cooper - Junior - 5-8 - Guard

*Keyera Roseby - Frisco Liberty - Junior - 5-11 - Guard

Sahvani Sancho - San Antonio Wagner - Senior - 5-10 - Guard

6A

Amayah Garcia - DeSoto - Freshman - 5-11 - Guard/Forward

RyLee Grays - Pearland - Senior - 6-3 - Forward

Natalie Huff - Northside Clark - Junior - 5-7 - Guard

Julianna LaMendola - Coppell - Senior - 6-1 - Senior

*Arianna Roberson - Northside Clark - Junior - 6-4 - Forward