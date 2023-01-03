Here are the North Texas girls basketball teams that won state championships this year

SAN ANTONIO — Schools in North Texas had a fair amount of representation in the UIL State tournament for girls basketball.
Throughout the six classifications of Texas high school basketball, there were 10 teams in the WFAA viewing area that competed: Huckaby (1A), Neches (1A), Lipan (2A), Martin’s Mill (2A), Fairfield (3A), Sunnyvale (4A), Glen Rose (4A), Frisco Liberty (5A), DeSoto (6A) and Coppell (6A).
Of those 10, two went on to win the state championship: Lipan and Frisco Liberty.
Four others advanced to the state championship, but fell one game short of winning the title: Huckaby lost to Nazareth (30-20), 2021-22 defending champs Fairfield lost to Holliday (58-47), Sunnyvale lost to La Vega (46-38) and 2021-22 defending champs DeSoto lost to Northside Clark (42-37).
Lipan defeated Gruver in the 2A State Championship, 53-48. Frisco Liberty beat Lubbock Cooper in the 5A State Championship, 57-52.
Congratulations to all the teams on a fantastic season!
Here is a look at the girl's basketball state all-tournament teams:
1A
- Rion Baccus - Huckabay - Senior - 5-9 - Guard/Forward
- Brooklyn Birkenfeld - Nazareth - Sophomore - 5-10 - Forward
- Brooklyn Dyer - Nazareth - Junior - 5-8 - Guard
- Melanie Rainey - Mertzon Irion County - Junior - 5-5 - Guard
- *Presley Wheeler - Nazareth - Junior - 5-6 - Guard
2A
- Taylor Branson - Lipan - Junior - 5-4 - Guard
- Antinjah Jackson - Hearne - Senior - 5-10 - Forward
- *Chelsea Lott - Lipan - Senior - 5-10 - Guard/Forward
- Allie Sparks - Gruver - Senior - 5-11 - Forward
- Kimber Whiteheaad - Gruver - Senior - 5-9 - Guard
3A
- Faith Acker - Winnsboro - Senior - 6-2 - Forward
- Shadasia Brackens - Fairfield - Senior - 5-11 - Guard
- McKinna Brackens - Fairfield - Senior - 6-0 - Forward
- *Jalynn Bristow - Holliday - Senior - 6-3 - Forward
- Katy Jo Piper - Holliday - Senior - 5-11 - Forward
4A
- Aimee Flippen - Glen Rose - Junior - 6-4 - Forward
- Alli McAda - Sunnyvale - Sophomore - 5-10 - Guard/Forward
- Kenzi Mitchell - Waco La Vega - Senior - 5-6 - Guard
- *Kiyleyah Parr - Waco La Vega - Junior - 5-5 - Guard
- Micah Russell - Sunnyvale - Senior - 5-6 - Guard
5A
- Jacy Abii - Frisco Liberty - Freshman - 6-1 - Guard
- Carisa Cortez - Lubbock Cooper - Junior - 5-3 - Guard
- Majik Esquivel - Lubbock Cooper - Junior - 5-8 - Guard
- *Keyera Roseby - Frisco Liberty - Junior - 5-11 - Guard
- Sahvani Sancho - San Antonio Wagner - Senior - 5-10 - Guard
6A
- Amayah Garcia - DeSoto - Freshman - 5-11 - Guard/Forward
- RyLee Grays - Pearland - Senior - 6-3 - Forward
- Natalie Huff - Northside Clark - Junior - 5-7 - Guard
- Julianna LaMendola - Coppell - Senior - 6-1 - Senior
- *Arianna Roberson - Northside Clark - Junior - 6-4 - Forward
More Texas headlines: