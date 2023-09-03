This North Texas school is looking to add a boys basketball title to the girls team's championship

A state championship win for the boys would mark their fourth all-time, according to UIL State archives. The girls team has won three state championships.

LIPAN, Texas — Winning state championships make memories that last a lifetime.

A North Texas high school can write its name in even more illustrious history with a boys state basketball championship win on Saturday. With a win, Lipan High School would become the first Texas school in 16 years to claim state championships in both boys and girls basketball in the same season.

The girls team won the 2A state championship after beating defending state champion Gruver, 53-48. The 2022-23 championship marked the third in the girls basketball program, also hoisting the trophy in the 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons.

For the boys, a state title would mark their fourth championship all-time. Lipan boys won state in 1993-94, then grabbed back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, according to UIL state archives.

The last school to win a state championship in both boys and girls basketball in the same season was Nazareth. Both the Nazareth boys and girls won the 1A-Division 2 state championship in 2006-07.

Lipan boys will take on La Rue La Poynor on Saturday, March 11. Tip-off for the 2A UIL state championship is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the Alamodome.

There are multiple D-FW schools to have won state championships in boys and girls basketball this season. We have a breakdown for the boys state championship tournament here and one for the girls state tournament here.